VIDEO: K9 Officer Okal shows off one of many talents

WTOL 11 first introduced you to Toledo K9 Officer Okal back in September, after he was gifted to the department by a Toledo native.

Since then he's been hard at work training, and officially hit the streets in November.

But one thing you may not know about Okal is his love for catching bubbles.

The Toledo Police Department posted this adorable video of Okal using one of his many talents.

Just another reason why Toledo loves their K9 officer.

