Monroe Twp. man faces charges after threatening to kill ex-girlfriend at her home

An 18-year-old Monroe Township man is facing several charges after police say he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend while trying to break into her home.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 deputies were dispatched to the 4200 block of Kane Road in Exeter Township in response to a 911 call coming from the home.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Matthew Willis broke into the garage to gain access to the home through an interior door, violating the personal protection order (PPO) against him. He then poured gasoline on the front door of the home and himself, threatening to burn it down and light himself on fire.

Luckily, the victim's parents arrived home and detained Willis before deputies arrived.

After further investigation, Willis was arraigned Thursday, April 14 in the First District Court on charges of Home Invasion in the 1st degree, Arson in the 2nd degree and Aggravated Stalking, and was given a $500,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeff Smith at 734-240-7548.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.