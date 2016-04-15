T-shirts sold to help little boy undergoing third open heart surgery

A little boy out of Maumee is fighting for his life.

Reece Bova is almost four and is the light of his family’s eye.

Since he was born, Reece has suffered from a congenital heart defect and lung disease. He’s been through multiple open heart surgeries, hospital stays and complications, making him the true definition of a fighter.

On March 23, Reece and his parents, Shannon and Matt, headed back to Boston Children’s Hospital for a third and hopefully final open heart surgery.

Since he began his journey, the community has stepped in providing endless amounts of support and love. Now, they’re stepping up once more, selling t-shirts that read “Reece Strong” in hopes of helping the family as they take on another battle, and another open heart surgery.

The Reece Strong t-shirts, made by Monster Graphics out of Toledo, are $10. To buy one click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.