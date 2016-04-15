Ramp to NB I-75 from I-475 in Toledo reopens after semi rollover crash

The ramp to northbound I-75 from I-475 in Toledo is back open after a semi rollover crash Friday.

Toledo police say a semi hauling coils of steel rolled over around 11:50 a.m., blocking the road.

The truck was traveling from eastbound I-475 to northbound I-75 when its load shifted, and the track-trailer rolled.

Police say there are no injuries.

