Autism model school links parents with resources at annual breakfast

A school in Toledo is working to make a difference in the lives of children with Autism.

Autism Model School held its annual breakfast, Friday.

While the breakfast was open to the public, the main goal was to bring parents of children with an autism spectrum disorder together with valuable resources available in the community.

Development Director for Autism Model School, Luke Reed says the school is helping kids communicate and grow. "Our school is founded on using the best research-based techniques to help these students develop and grow," he says.

The public school serves people with autism, ages 5 to 22.

Learn more about the services online or by calling 419-897-4400.

