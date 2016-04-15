Healthy Living: How to control your eating - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Healthy Living: How to control your eating

When it comes to eating right, we always have the best intentions, but sometimes an impulse buy or craving can ruin our efforts.

If you've ever gone grocery shopping on an empty stomach, chances are you've made a few bad choices.

One way to avoid filling your shopping cart with items you later regret buying is by simply chewing gum. People who chew gum while shopping had fewer junk-food cravings and opted for healthier options.

If you're worried about what to eat when you're out at a restaurant or bar, remember healthy foods first. Pile on the vegetables, then go for the meats and sides.

Another great way to control your eating is by paying with cash. Studies show you're more likely to load up your cart when using a credit or debit card.

If you're trying to lose some extra pounds, skip the cooking shows. Experts say people tend to snack more while watching food-related television.

You can also try using smaller plates for meals. Studies show your brain correlates the size of your dish with how much food you're supposed to eat.

And, as always, drink more water. Drinking several ounces of water each day can keep you hydrate and help reduce calorie intake.  

