Two men arrested, charged with stealing fire hydrant - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two men arrested, charged with stealing fire hydrant

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
Nathan Jacobs, 18 (Source: Lucas County Jail) Nathan Jacobs, 18 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
Nicholas Wozniak, 18 (Source: Lucas County Jail) Nicholas Wozniak, 18 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two young Toledo men are charged with theft after police say they stole a city fire hydrant.

Nathan Jacobs and Nicholas Wozniak, both 18, were arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Friday after the incident.

Police say an officer was patrolling the 5200 block of Lewis Avenue between W. Alexis Road and Laskey Road when he saw a vehicle with its hazard lights on. 

According to the report, the officer stopped and asked one of the men what was wrong and that’s when Wozniak said the car broke down.  The officer says he saw fresh scrape marks on the pavement and red paint chips and had Wozniak open the trunk, where he found a city fire hydrant.

The officer also says both Wozniak and Jacobs had dirty hands, but Wozniak told the officer he lifted the hydrant alone.

The fire hydrant is valued at one thousand dollars. 

After their arraignment, both men were released on their own recognizance and are scheduled back in court for a preliminary hearing in June.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department and the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department say this type of crime doesn’t happen very often.
?
Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.     

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly