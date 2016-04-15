Two men arrested, charged with stealing fire hydrant

Two young Toledo men are charged with theft after police say they stole a city fire hydrant.

Nathan Jacobs and Nicholas Wozniak, both 18, were arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Friday after the incident.

Police say an officer was patrolling the 5200 block of Lewis Avenue between W. Alexis Road and Laskey Road when he saw a vehicle with its hazard lights on.

According to the report, the officer stopped and asked one of the men what was wrong and that’s when Wozniak said the car broke down. The officer says he saw fresh scrape marks on the pavement and red paint chips and had Wozniak open the trunk, where he found a city fire hydrant.

The officer also says both Wozniak and Jacobs had dirty hands, but Wozniak told the officer he lifted the hydrant alone.

The fire hydrant is valued at one thousand dollars.

After their arraignment, both men were released on their own recognizance and are scheduled back in court for a preliminary hearing in June.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department and the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department say this type of crime doesn’t happen very often.

