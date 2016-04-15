Car crashes into Sylvania home, driver on the run

Sylvania police say two men are on the run after crashing into a home on Candlewood Lane near Southview High School.



The impact from the crash left a massive hole in the side of the home. Utility crews were on scene immediately after the crash around 4 a.m. because the gas meter was also damaged in the crash.



"You could hear natural gas spewing all over the house," said homeowner Kathy Hodges. "My son came running upstairs saying the house had exploded."



Kathy's family was not hurt. Police are investigating what caused the crash and working to find out who was inside the car.



"It's horrible my house is destroyed," said Kathy. "My family we're all upset right now our house is destroyed."

Police have not named any suspects in the crime.

