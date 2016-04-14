Lake Erie tourism continues to grow

Millions of people are pouring into Ohio every year to enjoy our attractions and many of them are coming right here to Lake Erie.

Lake Erie Shores and Islands Visitors Bureau has a played a big role in those numbers. Erie and Ottawa counties are the two counties involved in the bureau. Their work was celebrated at the Sandusky State Theater on Wednesday.

"It's been very successful. This is not common around Ohio to have two county visitors bureaus partnering in one marketing plan. But that's what we've been able to do for 10 years," said Executive Director of Lake Erie Shores and Islands Larry Fletcher.

Businesses say the partnership has been profitable.

"The whole Lake Erie Shores and Islands concept with the Cedar Point amusement park and then and then the islands, it's been great for us," said Lance Woodworth with the Jet Express.

Woodworth says he expects that upward trend to continue.

"We're real excited, everything looks good. The phone calls coming in, the pre bookings, I think we'll have a great season," said Woodworth.

While tourism is booming in this area, algae is still a concern, though it really hasn't had a huge impact on business.

"We didn't notice a huge dip. And I'm just using other Marblehead small businesses. But it sounds like were taking the right steps to kind of get it cleaned up, to make sure that this will be a destination for years, and years, and years to come," said Jim Mikeeto, owner of the Erie Social Shuffle Board Club.

Meantime, the tourism bureau will work on getting more people here for the first time.

"All we got to do is get them here once and they'll be coming back," said Fletcher.

