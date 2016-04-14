Brothers from Maumee arrested for robbing mother

A pair of brothers from Maumee are behind bars in Lucas County, for allegedly robbing their own mother.

Maumee Police say Jeffrey and Chadd Parritt robbed their 72-year-old mother at their Wall Street home Tuesday night.

The brothers were arrested late last night for the robbery.

Their next court appearances are scheduled for a week from today.

