West Toledo residents host drug addiction symposium

Thursday night, people in west Toledo responded to a problem that's going on right where they live, heroin addiction.

The zip codes 43612 and 43613 have the highest overdose rates in Lucas County.

The symposium for addicts, their families and concerned residents brought out hundreds of people.

"I don't know why. Probably with the prescription drug movement coming into the area from the suburbs. Now we're seeing the effect" said Lt. Robert Chromik of the Lucas County Sheriff's Department.

Tragic stories here tell of addiction and the effect it's had on loved ones. Like most addicts, Ashlee McCoy turned to heroin after prescriptions for painkillers ran out.

"It was terrible. I lost everything. My kids, family, job, everything. People I love," said McCoy.

Her story is one of the reasons the sheriff's department formed the Drug Abuse Response Team (DART).

So far this year, the team has responded to 281 heroin overdoses and gives addicts the help they need before it's too late.

"And basically gets people into detoxification and link them to treatment and recovery and monitoring them over a two year period" said Lt. Chromik.

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is helping save lives too. The agency was at the meeting handing out Narcan, a lifesaver heroin overdose drug that removes deadly opiates from an addicts body. It's available for free at the health department.

"We have a training session that lasts fifteen minutes. We educate you about Narcan and the overall process then we dispense it to you" said Michael Ta of the health department.

Meanwhile, Ashlee McCoy says she has turned her life around after finding hope, health and healing. She kicked her heroin habit during a stint in jail.

"My life is great. I'm with my mom, kids, re-building my relationships with my family and friends. I'm happy," said McCoy.

People at the West Toledo meeting hope other addicts can find Ashlee's happiness.

