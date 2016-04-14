Maumee police search for accused rapist

The Maumee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of raping a teenager.

Police and the U.S. Marshall's Office are looking for 57-year-old Kelly Raasch.

Raasch was indicted by the Lucas County Grand Jury for rape, but fled afterward.

Police say he's accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at his home back in January.

If you know where Raasch is, give Maumee police a call at 419-897-7007.

