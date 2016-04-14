Miller boat line preps for upcoming tourism season

It's a local sign that summer will be here before you know it, regular ferry trips to South Bass Island and Put-in-Bay began last week.

Though is doesn't quite feel like Spring along the Lake Erie shore just yet, tourism is right around the corner.

The folks at the Miller Boat are looking forward to their busiest time of the year. The ferry was only closed during the winter for about two months due to the mild weather.

The majority of their winter patronage was construction crews and equipment, working on South Bass Island.

Now that spring is slowly arriving at the Lake Erie Shores and Islands, recreational visitor numbers are growing as the temperature goes up. It's an exhilarating time for the people who work at the ferry year round.

"It gets exciting, and when you get busy the day goes by faster. But it is exciting, you meet a bunch of people. Like right now, you've got the walleye fishermen coming in from Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota. It's just great to talk to them. We get a whole big influx of them, it's amazing and we have a lot of fun with the people," said Keith Scharf with Miller Boat Line.

The Miller Boat Line is currently running trips every hour. They begin their daily half hour schedule on May 13.

