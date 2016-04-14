Weekend snow and cold impact local fruit farmers

It seems last week's snowy weather and cold temperatures are still impacting the area. Local fruit farmers are now taking account of how their crops were impacted.

Fruit orchards have been eponymous with Catawba Island for decades, but their fruit harvest this summer may have been negatively affected by last weekend's frigid temperatures.

Brad Schwan has grown peaches on Catawba Island for 10 years. He says these next few weeks are vital to the years harvest, as the blossoms are opening and ready to germinate. Brad says last week's cold and snow couldn't have come at a worse time.

"The development of the blossoms was way advanced this year because of the warm winter and spring," said Schwan, the owner of Schwan Orchard.

For closed buds, temperatures could fall to 25 and still be fine, but open blossoms can't survive below 27 degrees.

Saturday into Sunday, temperatures fell to 22 degrees on Catawba, but Schwan's peaches seemed to have been spared.

"They hadn't really started opening until just yesterday," Schwan said.

But that was not the case for nearby Quinstock Farms Fruit Stand and their apricot trees.

Apricots bloom earlier than peaches, and according to Quinstock's Facebook page, they may have lost 99 percent of their crop.

The full impact of the weather won't be counted until all buds have blossomed and been germinated.

"We're seeing a lot of damage to the blossoms and the development of the blossoms. There's a lot of browning. But, it's really going to be, I think, another week or two." said Schwan.

