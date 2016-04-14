ProMedica gets okay to demolish smokestacks at new headquarters - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ProMedica gets okay to demolish smokestacks at new headquarters

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

On Thursday, ProMedica got the approval from the Toledo City Plan Commission to demolish two iconic smokestacks at its new headquarters in Downtown Toledo. 

The stacks sit atop the former Edison Steam Plant where ProMedica plans to move 1,000 employees by the summer of 2017. 

ProMedica says the stacks are structurally unsound and a safety risk. 

Plant renovation has been on hold until the stacks are leveled. 

“The next work that has to happen is demolition of the east wall, which is right next to the stacks and foundation which would cause a lot of vibration to the ground. Can’t continue with that until the stacks come down,” said ProMedica’s Robin Whitney. 

The smokestacks will be replaced by replica stacks, which will be 20 feet shorter. Some bricks from the existing stacks will be incorporated into the new ones.

The permits have been pulled, the cranes are in place and demolition could start any day. 

“We thought we could come up with a solution that would be able to be done with the stacks in place. Rudolph Libbe started evaluating ‘means and methods, 'how are we going to go this?' They would have to cut holes into existing brick bases, which were already unstable,” said Whitney. 

It should take one month to remove the stacks. The steam plant was built in 1895.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly