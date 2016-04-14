Riviera Maia has been sold, apartments expected to be rented out in 6 weeks

It's official, Riviera Maia has been sold. The condemned apartment complex is out of the hands of the previous owner, who failed to maintain the buildings.

The closing happened Wednesday and crews have been out all week clearing bushes and trees.

Nora Dedvukaj with the Michigan Development Group, Contour Development, says the buildings will be gutted from the inside out.

"It's got great bones and it's in a beautiful neighborhood and there is so much love around it. It's kind of been neglected, so it just needs some love and we see such potential in it," said Dedvukaj.

The entire property, soon to be named Larchmont Estates will get a face lift.

The plan is to make it into a class A property, complete with a new playground for the children, new pool, new club house, new tennis court and landscaping.

The project has a strict time line; the Michigan developer hopes to complete the project within two years.

Developers want to fully renovating one of the buildings every six weeks and move tenants into the units with granite counter tops, tile, stainless steel appliances and more importantly, new drywall and molding ensuring they are safe.

"This is a good neighborhood and this is worth investing in and these can be market rate apartments. So, at this point we are hopeful," said Councilwoman Sandy Spang.

Neighbors, who have kept a watchful eye on the property since it closed, heard firsthand about what the space will become and they are excited.

"I'm keeping my fingers crossed. I think a lot of us are hoping this will bring back the neighborhood. It was a wonderful neighborhood, so it will be wonderful," said Debbie Pacynski.

The first apartment should be finished and ready to rent just six weeks from now. A leasing agent will be on the property beginning next week and their website will hit the internet to give you more information on the rentals available.

WTOL 11 will keep you up to speed on the progress.

