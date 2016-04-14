LCCS: Two-week-old found safe in Michigan

Lucas County Children Services says the 2-week-old that was reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.

Baby Bless was located with his mother, Leza Dukes, in Michigan with the assistance of Wayne county authorities. Toledo police also played an integral role in helping to locate the 2-week-old infant.

Right now, Bless is in the hands of a LCCS caseworker and is being returned to Toledo. The infant's condition will be evaluated.

