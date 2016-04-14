Toledo football picks up 2 transfers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo football picks up 2 transfers

By Jordan Strack, Sports
(Source: Toledo Rockets) (Source: Toledo Rockets)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo football program has landed two commitments from transfer students that should make an immediate impact. Jeremi Powell, a linebacker from the University of Florida, and Earl Moore, a defensive tackle from the University of Miami (Fla), are both officially Rockets.   

Powell is a former 4-star recruit, according to Rivals, and had offers from Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina among others coming out of high school. Powell, a 6’1”, 224-pound linebacker, played mostly special teams for the Gators, where he racked up 17 tackles during the last two seasons. 

Moore was a 3-star recruit coming out of high school, according to Rivals, and chose Miami over offers from Florida and Florida State. Moore is a 6’1”, 305-pound defensive tackle. 

Both players are graduate transfers and are eligible to play right away for the Rockets. 

