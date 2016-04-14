Former Ohio police officer gets 14 years for raping teen

A former police officer in northern Ohio has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl at his home.

Prosecutors had asked for a 22-year sentence on Thursday for fired Lima (LY'-muh) police officer Justin Bentz.

Bentz had testified at his trial that the girl lured him into having sex with her and that he thought she was 21. The judge handling the case said his claim that the girl looked older was preposterous.

The teen said she repeatedly told the officer, "No," and that she was afraid of him.

Authorities say Bentz raped the teen at his home while he was off duty and just hours after he took a continuing education class that warned it was illegal to have sex with someone underage.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.