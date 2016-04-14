TPD sees success, issues tickets with new speed gun - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD sees success, issues tickets with new speed gun

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Have you received a speeding ticket lately without even being pulled over? If you have, you're not alone. 

Toledo police officers have been using four video laser speed guns for just over a month and already sent 2,325 tickets out to motorists going at least 11 miles over the speed limit. 

Officer Tim Tierney is out daily with the new laser gun. He targets construction zones, school zones and I-75. Tierney says he knows it's making a difference. 

"The first few weeks we didn't see a decrease in speeding, but once the letters went out, we did see a decrease of speeding. So, yes, it's working to slow traffic down. It is a great tool," said Tierney. 

Besides slowing drivers down, the cameras are keeping you and officers safer. There is no need to pull drivers over on busy roads or in dangerous construction zones. 

"I can catch people with this in the construction zone, which I couldn't catch before due to the fact that there would be no place for me to set up with my laser or radar and I couldn't go after them in the construction zone," said Tierney. 

After officers capture the video, it is download and sent to the company Redfelx. They makes sure the license plate matches the car and then issues a ticket by mail.

