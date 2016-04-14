House fire in north Toledo sends 1 adult, 2 children to hospital

A house fire in north Toledo sent one adult and two children to the hospital Thursday.

It happened just after noon at 135 West Park Street. Witnesses say they heard screams coming from the home. One may have even helped save a little girl's life.

"A woman was out here yelling 'Help! Help!' And then the neighbors over here saw her and we both yelled where was she at?," said Steven Thomas.

He says he ran a block over to 135 West Park and saw something he may never forget - two young girls who were still inside the burning house.

"I took off around here, ran into the back door. Smoke came out, so I ran around the front because I couldn't see. Once I opened that door, one of the babies walked out of the smoke to me. I took her outside and I looked up and seen one of the other kids collapsed on the floor," said Thomas.

He says he took the girl out to safety and she started to cough and choke.

The toddler and the other girl were rushed to ProMedica Toledo Hospital and so was the woman. Toledo Fire says they have reports that she jumped off of the roof to get away from the flames.

"Well, fortunately the ground is soft, but that's a pretty good drop - ten to twelve feet. I couldn't discuss the injuries with you. I don't know what they are at this time," said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld.

When firefighters got to the front door they were meant by a wall of flames. They made an aggressive attack on the flames from the inside while they were searching for other potential victims. Luckily, they were able to get it under control.

Now, the Toledo Fire Department and Steven Thomas are pulling for everyone's recovery.

"Man, I'm just happy I was there, you know, and could help her. I said I know the kids. I've been over here for a while. She comes over here and plays with my kids," said Thomas.

Investigators still don't know what caused the fire, and the names of the three injured have not been released.

Toledo Fire says none of the injuries are life threatening.

