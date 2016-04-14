Rossford man pleads guilty to aggravated murder in beating death of wife, sentenced to life in prison

A Rossford man has been sentenced to life in prison for the beating death of his wife in May 2015

On Thursday, Dan Lambert pleaded guilty to aggravated murder. His trial was scheduled to start April 20, but that has been canceled because of the plea deal.

"I accept full responsibility for my actions your honor," said Lambert.

Lambert waived his right to a jury trial and confessed to the murder of his wife Cat, a beloved member of the local community.

He originally told police that he had found her in a pool of blood on the floor of their garage, but a couple of days later his story changed.

"After his initial appearance in court, he'd indicated that he wanted to speak to Detective Craig Reville of Rossford and Investigator Doug Kinder from our office," said Prosecutor David Romake. "At that particular time he indicated he wanted to tell them in fact what had happened."

And the details were disturbing. Lambert admitted to meeting Cat in the garage and said they argued.

"Then came the point he decided to take a hammer from the tool box. He went on to admit that he attempted to kill Cat by first coming up from behind her and striking her in the back of the head, not once, not twice, but three times. Realizing she was not dead, he began choking her with his own two hands," said prosecution in court.

In his statement, Romake said this is one of the most sensitive cases he's had to handle.

"Two children in fact lost both their parents on that day. The Toledo community, I think there was a lot of people that knew Cat, different things that she was involved in," said Romaker.

Lambert’s wife Cat was found on the floor of the garage at their Rossford home.

A frantic Lambert called 911 to report that he had found her there. After police began investigating, they determined that it did not appear to be an accident and went to the hospital to arrest Lambert.

He was indicted on murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges shortly after the incident.

The defense told WTOL they decided to enter this plea deal as a way to avoid putting the family through a jury trial.

During Thursday's hearing, the charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence were all dropped. Immediately after, Lambert was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

