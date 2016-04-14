ProMedica Toledo Hospital breaks ground on $300 million project

ProMedica Toledo Hospital will break ground on its state-of-the-art Generations Tower Project Thursday. The project cost $300 million and is expected to employ more than 1,000 local construction workers.

The new tower, named the Generations Tower, will replace the 86-year-old Legacy Tower on North Cove Boulevard. The new building will feature larger, all private patient rooms; innovative room design to increase caregiver access and time with patients; user-friendly technology to help patients stay informed about their diagnosis and care plan, as well as improve patient safety; and care collaboration spaces that allow doctors, nurses and clinical staff to discuss patient care plans.

It's design incorporates environmentally-friendly building principles, such glass curtain walls for plenty of natural light, energy conserving mechanical, electrical and plumping systems, and long-lasting terracotta masonry panels.

"This is the most significant project in ProMedica's history and the name Generations represents our enduring commitment to the health and well-being of individuals across this region for decades to come," said Arturo Polizzi, president of Toledo Hospital and Toledo Children's Hospital. "We want to ensure future generations have access to the best care possible."

Tower construction will start the summer of 2016 and wrap up with the placement of the last steel beam during the fall of 2017. Work will continue another two years as mechanical, electrical and plumping systems are installed, new parking lots are built and interior and exterior finishes are completed. The new tower is expected to open for patient care by the end of 2019.

