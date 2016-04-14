ProMedica Toledo Hospital breaks ground on $300 million project - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ProMedica Toledo Hospital breaks ground on $300 million project

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: ProMedica Toledo Hospital) (Source: ProMedica Toledo Hospital)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

ProMedica Toledo Hospital will break ground on its state-of-the-art Generations Tower Project Thursday. The project cost $300 million and is expected to employ more than 1,000 local construction workers. 

The new tower, named the Generations Tower, will replace the 86-year-old Legacy Tower on North Cove Boulevard. The new building will feature larger, all private patient rooms; innovative room design to increase caregiver access and time with patients; user-friendly technology to help patients stay informed about their diagnosis and care plan, as well as improve patient safety; and care collaboration spaces that allow doctors, nurses and clinical staff to discuss patient care plans. 

It's design incorporates environmentally-friendly building principles, such glass curtain walls for plenty of natural light, energy conserving mechanical, electrical and plumping systems, and long-lasting terracotta masonry panels. 

"This is the most significant project in ProMedica's history and the name Generations represents our enduring commitment to the health and well-being of individuals across this region for decades to come," said Arturo Polizzi, president of Toledo Hospital and Toledo Children's Hospital. "We want to ensure future generations have access to the best care possible." 

Tower construction will start the summer of 2016 and wrap up with the placement of the last steel beam during the fall of 2017. Work will continue another two years as mechanical, electrical and plumping systems are installed, new parking lots are built and interior and exterior finishes are completed. The new tower is expected to open for patient care by the end of 2019.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly