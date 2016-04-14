Deadly crash on US-6/US20 in Fremont

One person has died after a car crash on the US-6/US-20 bypass in Sandusky Township.

It happened on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

Police say Gary R. Ollom of Fremont was driving when he rode off the right side of the road, through a ditch, and then through a fence.

Police believe Mr. Ollom suffered a medical emergency that caused this traffic crash. He was taken from the scene to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.