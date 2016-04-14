Adrian man held without bond in connection to death of 18-year-old

An 18-year-old Adrian man was stabbed to death early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Main St in Adrian just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found Tyreice Shears with a stab wound to the chest.

Investigators determined that some sort of fight occurred before the fatal stabbing.

An Adrian police officer and a Lenawee County deputy performed CPR on Shears, but they were unable to revive him.

The suspect, a 20-year-old Alexander Winbush, has since been arrested. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon on a charge of Open Murder in front of 2nd District Court Judge Jonathon Poer.

Judge Poer ordered Winbush held without bond. A pretrial hearing has been set for April 27.

