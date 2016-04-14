Glass City Mashers and Hungarian club to host 'Bacon & Beer' fest

The Hungarian Club of Toledo and the Glass City Mashers are hosting the re-branded "Beer & Bacon Fest" in May.

Formerly known as the "Birmingham Beer Fest," this year's festival, which attracted nearly 200 people last year, will focus on people's love of bacon and craft beer.

Due to the success of last year's festival, organizers will be selling 250 more tickets.

Patrons will be able to mix the best craft beers from local and national breweries along with bacon-inspired dishes.

More than 10 breweries will be on hand, including Toledo's Black Cloister, Black Frog, Great Black Swamp and Maumee Bay along with other

area breweries.

The event is Saturday, May 14 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hungarian Club, in the historic Birmingham neighborhood of east Toledo.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

One ticket includes 10 beer samples and gate entry for adults 21 years and older. Additional sample tickets will be sold at the event.

Bacon-inspired food will also be available for sale. To purchase tickets, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.