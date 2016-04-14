Former Ohio police officer to be sentenced for raping teen

LIMA, Ohio (AP) - A former police officer in northern Ohio who was convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl at his home is set for sentencing.

Prosecutors are asking for a 22-year sentence on Thursday for fired Lima (LY'-muh) police officer Justin Bentz.

Authorities say he raped the teen at his home while he was off duty and just hours after he took a continuing education class that warned it was illegal to have sex with someone underage.

A judge convicted him of rape, kidnapping and sexual battery charges in February.

Bentz testified at his trial that the girl lured him into having sex with her and that he thought she was 21.

But the teen said she repeatedly told the officer, "No," and that she was afraid of him.

