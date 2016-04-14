Central Ohio school finds lead too high in water fountains

A school district in central Ohio has shut off its drinking fountains after finding high lead levels in the water.

The Granville school district northeast of Columbus says tests show water coming from some of the drinking fountains are above the federal limit.

School leaders say the problem is with the drinking fountains and not the water coming into the buildings.

The district says it shut off access to the drinking fountains Wednesday and is running more tests.

Bottled water is being given to students and teachers.

The school's superintendent tells The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1SAprzW ) that the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, led the district to test its own water.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

