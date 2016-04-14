Coroner: Inmate at Ohio jail died of fentanyl overdose

Authorities say an inmate who died at a northeast Ohio correctional facility last month was killed by a fentanyl overdose.

The Chronicle-Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/1TSM9Zq ) Lorain County Chief Deputy Coroner Frank Miller said 37-year-old Joseph Boden got ahold of the powerful painkiller and overdosed at the county's jail on March 20.

Jail Administrator Andy Laubenthal says officials are investigating how Boden obtained the drugs while inside the facility. He says a search of the pod where he was being held didn't turn up any drugs.

Boden was serving a 90-day sentence for theft and contempt of court.

Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.