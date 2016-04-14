Accused shoplifter leads police on dangerous chase

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo man is accused of stealing items from stores and leading police on a dangerous chase.

James Perry Ball, 53, was booked into the Lucas County Jail Wednesday on three counts of theft and one count of fleeing and eluding police.

Investigators say Ball stole a 43” Samsung television set from the Kmart store on W. Alexis Rd. last month and was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

A manager says the same suspect came back on Wednesday and stole the same kind of T.V. The suspect was later identified as Ball.

Each time, police say Ball loaded the stolen items into a white 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Michigan license plates.

Later in the day, Ball was spotted loading stolen floor tiles into the same truck at the Home Depot store on Airport Hwy. When police got there, they say Ball sped off, leading them on a chase nearly striking several approaching officers.

Police say the chase went through several school zones while school was getting out. At one point, Ball apparently went the wrong way on Parkside near Nebraska putting “several lives in danger,” according to a report obtained by WTOL 11 News.

Nobody was hurt.

Ball remains in jail.

