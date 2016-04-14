Accused shoplifter leads police on dangerous chase - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Accused shoplifter leads police on dangerous chase

James Perry Ball, 53 (Source: Lucas County Jail) James Perry Ball, 53 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man is accused of stealing items from stores and leading police on a dangerous chase.

James Perry Ball, 53, was booked into the Lucas County Jail Wednesday on three counts of theft and one count of fleeing and eluding police. 

Investigators say Ball stole a 43” Samsung television set from the Kmart store on W. Alexis Rd. last month and was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras. 

A manager says the same suspect came back on Wednesday and stole the same kind of T.V. The suspect was later identified as Ball.

Each time, police say Ball loaded the stolen items into a white 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Michigan license plates.

Later in the day, Ball was spotted loading stolen floor tiles into the same truck at the Home Depot store on Airport Hwy. When police got there, they say Ball sped off, leading them on a chase nearly striking several approaching officers. 

Police say the chase went through several school zones while school was getting out. At one point, Ball apparently went the wrong way on Parkside near Nebraska putting “several lives in danger,” according to a report obtained by WTOL 11 News.

Nobody was hurt.

Ball remains in jail. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:30:26 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly