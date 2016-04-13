Wood County Sheriff's Office working to put an end to human traf - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood County Sheriff's Office working to put an end to human trafficking

(Source: Wood County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Wood County Sheriff's Office)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A human trafficking sting in Wood County puts two people in jail. And police are warning that they’re out there working to put a stop to it.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office conducts human trafficking stings frequently and Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says if you're involved in prostitution, you may be making a date with law enforcement. 

“Not only do we arrest the prostitutes or the johns that come to these, but we often times will recover stolen guns, we'll have other drug charges that go along with these,” said Wasylyshyn. 

The sheriff's office works with other area departments like Rossford and Perrysburg Township, as well as BCI, to perform these stings.

And with I-75 being a major thoroughfare through the area, it's something they see too often, and want to put a stop to. 

“What I get excited about, when my deputies tell me that people that they call or when they go on the sites to set these up, tells us, 'gee, I don't want to come to Wood County' - that's exactly what I want to hear,” said Wasylyshyn. 

Sheriff Wasylyshyn says the sting was not the first, and it most definitely won’t be the last. He warns to those involved in prostitution, you never know who you're dealing with. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:30:26 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly