Wood County Sheriff's Office working to put an end to human trafficking

A human trafficking sting in Wood County puts two people in jail. And police are warning that they’re out there working to put a stop to it.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office conducts human trafficking stings frequently and Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says if you're involved in prostitution, you may be making a date with law enforcement.

“Not only do we arrest the prostitutes or the johns that come to these, but we often times will recover stolen guns, we'll have other drug charges that go along with these,” said Wasylyshyn.

The sheriff's office works with other area departments like Rossford and Perrysburg Township, as well as BCI, to perform these stings.

And with I-75 being a major thoroughfare through the area, it's something they see too often, and want to put a stop to.

“What I get excited about, when my deputies tell me that people that they call or when they go on the sites to set these up, tells us, 'gee, I don't want to come to Wood County' - that's exactly what I want to hear,” said Wasylyshyn.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn says the sting was not the first, and it most definitely won’t be the last. He warns to those involved in prostitution, you never know who you're dealing with.

