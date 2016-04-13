Two D.A.R.T. officers added to federal task force against heroin and prostitution

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is continuing to fight against heroin and prostitution.

Soon two D.A.R.T. officers will be joining the Federal Northwest Ohio Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The force was formed back in 2006 to address child trafficking and other crimes against children.

Sheriff John Tharp says he dedicated two of his men to the force because 40 percent of the women they find addicted to heroin are involved in some form of prostitution.

“It’s going to be an avenue for us to do the best for them and to be able to get them out of prostitution, to be able to get them resources and to get them to change their lives. So, its two fold to get them off of heroin and out of prostitution,” said Tharp.

Nine more law enforcement agencies are a part of the task force.

The two D.A.R.T officers will also be able to train others on what they learn.

