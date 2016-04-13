Two D.A.R.T. officers added to federal task force against heroin - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two D.A.R.T. officers added to federal task force against heroin and prostitution

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is continuing to fight against heroin and prostitution. 

Soon two D.A.R.T. officers will be joining the Federal Northwest Ohio Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.  

The force was formed back in 2006 to address child trafficking and other crimes against children.

Sheriff John Tharp says he dedicated two of his men to the force because 40 percent of the women they find addicted to heroin are involved in some form of prostitution. 

“It’s going to be an avenue for us to do the best for them and to be able to get them out of prostitution, to be able to get them resources and to get them to change their lives. So, its two fold to get them off of heroin and out of prostitution,” said Tharp.  

Nine more law enforcement agencies are a part of the task force. 

The two D.A.R.T officers will also be able to train others on what they learn.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:30:26 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly