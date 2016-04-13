Mud Hens look for win against Indianapolis

The Mud Hens are looking to grab the two-game sweep over Indianapolis.

A win over Indy would give the boys of summer their third win of the season.

The key for the game, according to new skipper Lloyd McClendon, is sharp pitching and to keep the offense going like it has been the past two games.

"Last night is over with and that's the way you have to operate, you enjoy it for an hour or two and then you get ready for the next one," McClendon said. "You know right now this is the biggest game of the year for us because it's the only game we got. So we're focused on it, and we got to find a way to win it tonight."

Matt Boyd will be the hurler for the Mud Hens. The lefty pitched on opening day against Louisville. He got the win after six innings worth of work where he had seven strikeouts and gave up six hits and two runs. A performance McClendon says he wants to see him build upon.

"He can just improve on that a little bit, maybe seven innings would be very happy," he said.

And for the second consecutive game, Cameron Maybin will be leading off for the Hens. Maybin is down from Detroit rehabbing his left wrist, a hairline fracture that happened back toward the beginning of March.

He was 0-4 in last night's outing, but was putting the bat on the ball well.

McClendon says he's been working with him and that it's only a matter of time before he'll be back in a Tigers uniform.

"I talked to him a little bit about his 2-strike approach, being a little bit more aggressive, and that's just a timing issue, but he just needs reps before he's out of here and back to the big leagues. I like what I see, just needs to continue to get those reps," McClendon said.

And Maybin agrees, adding he's just blessed to be able to put on a uniform and get back out on the field with an opportunity to continue improving.

"Being able to see pitches, being able to put good swings on pitches, to know that the strength of my wrist is still there, those are the huge things," Maybin said. "The timing and the rhythm, it'll come, it will continue to come with at-bats, but it's just nice getting dressed, coming back in and knowing that I'll be getting at it tomorrow, and I think that's the most important thing is the health."

In addition to Boyd and Maybin, McClendon also has Dixon Machado starting at shortstop. Machado scored all three runs in Tuesday night's game, one of those was from stealing home, a call the new skipper says he trusts his player's instincts on.

"He's a very intelligent kid, very instinctive player. I trust him. I tell him just to go out and do his thing. And do what he thinks is best out there at that particular time, and he's always made the right decisions," McClendon said.

Again, the Mud Hens are looking for win No. 3 and the two-game sweep of Indianapolis.

