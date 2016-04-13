Police seek help in Perrysburg Twp. unsolved bank robbery

Perrysburg Township Police are asking for the public's help in an unsolved bank robbery that happened back in 2010.

The man walked into the Fifth Third bank on US-20 and demanded money, then, he fled. Now, its six years later, and police are still not sure who he was,” said Detective Todd Curtis.

The man got away with money from the bank, and police were never able to catch up with him. He's described as a white male in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, between 150 and 180 pounds with a slim build, and a goatee.

Perrysburg Township Police say that just because this case is six years old, does not mean they are going to give up; they want to get this case solved.



“We never really stop investigating a case, if we have a picture or something, we'll continue to refresh it, and hope we develop leads, you know, look to the community, you know, someone may see it that didn't see it back then, and may be able to say, hey, that's who I think it is,” said Detective Todd Curtis.



If you think you recognize this person, call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077 or the Perrysburg Township Police Department at 419-874-3551.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.