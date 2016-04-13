Blue pinwheels highlight the problems of child abuse in Wood Co. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Blue pinwheels highlight the problems of child abuse in Wood Co.

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

With hundreds of cases in the last year, Wood County leaders want to spread the message that child abuse is no joke.  

If you were down in Bowling Green Wednesday, you may have seen a sea of blue pinwheels on the front lawn of the Lubrizol building, each one representing a child abused in Wood County.

"It's heartbreaking you know. It's good to see that we're able to help in 718 cases, but it's pretty sad that there's 718 cases that needed help,” said Paul Paquette, Lubrizol plant manager.

He says they’re hoping that by seeing all the blue pinwheels, people will do something, because the number of child abuse cases in the county are going in the wrong direction.

"We're on pace this year, unfortunately, to go higher in 2017,” said Dave Wigent, director of Job and Family Services in Wood County.

He says too many of the child abuse cases his agency has investigated were because of drugs.

"People that are struggling with addiction obviously struggle to care for their children,” said Wigent.

Which is why this community agrees they have to fight it together.

"We want to be part of that communication, so people can be aware of the problem in Wood County and hopefully make a difference,” said Paquette.  

