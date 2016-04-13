Navarre safety improvement project set to began this fall

The City of Oregon is looking to make your drive safer. It’s all part of the Navarre Avenue Safety Improvement Project that is schedule to start this fall.

In 2015, there were 148 car accidents on Navarre between Coy Road and I-280.

Statistics show 50 to 60 percent of those crashes were due to left hand turns.

City leaders met with stakeholders on Wednesday to discuss the future of the safety improvement project.

“We're going to make it easier for people to be customers for our businesses, for our residents to come to the community,” said Mike Beazley, City of Oregon.

The $3.5 million project will include a median, along with seven U-turn locations within a half mile stretch.

“And in most cases when you're trying to pull out of these businesses, there's already a wall of cars there. It's difficult to make a left anyways. So, the U-turns are going to help and we will be putting a service road at the northeast corner of Navarre and Wheeling and that’s going to help those businesses that are there,” said Paul Roman, City of Oregon.

The improvements also include ways to improve the beauty of Navarre Ave, like decorative poles, welcome signs and aerial wire crossovers, which will be placed under ground.

"It's important for us to make sure it's safe enough for people to drive through, safe enough for our residents and more attractive for people,” said Roman.

ODOT will pay for 90 percent of the safety improvements and a little more than $1 million of local funds will be used to cover the rest of the project.

