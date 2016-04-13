Ohio lawmakers want medical marijuana legalized by summer

Ohio lawmakers plan to legalize medical marijuana by summer in an effort they say is more responsible and comprehensive than any ballot proposal.

It comes as a medical marijuana question is working its way to Ohio's fall ballot.

Republican House leaders set an aggressive timeline Wednesday for legalization legislation expected this week. It would clear the House this month and Senate next month, reach Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) by May 31 and be in law by Aug. 31.

The bill would allow doctors to prescribe edibles, patches and plant material. It would prohibit home growing.

State Rep. Kirk Schuring, who chaired a medical marijuana task force, says a nine-person Medical Marijuana Control Commission would create and administer program rules. It would include members of the medical and law enforcement communities.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.