Study: Income disparity and life expectancy in Lucas Co.

Recent research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) shows a correlation between how much money individuals make per year and how long they can expect to live.

Income inequality has been a hot topic as of late, and the study's findings that top earning Americans live more than a decade longer than those with low incomes isn't surprising to the public health community.

"The study suggests that a person who is in poverty will live on average eight years less than somebody who makes more than $100,000 a year," said Dr. Amy Thompson, Professor of Public Health and Director of the Center for Health at the University of Toledo.

The findings for poorer individuals in Lucas County and the rust belt area in general are not so positive.

"We talk about this idea of health-ography: it's where you live that really matters. In Lucas County, the average life expectancy is around 77.8 years of age. It's about 1.5 years less than what the national average is," said Dr. Thompson.

She says there are several risk factors that account for people in our area living less. As an example, in Lucas County, 36 percent of individuals are obese, and the smoking rate is higher than the national average.

"Specifically, people are not exercising, they're weighing more. They're smoking, it could be related to their alcohol consumption. So where you live really does matter. We learned that the investment of the government in the community becomes huge. Are there resources for people to become physically active? Are there places for them to get fresh fruits and vegetables at the corner stores? Those are the things that matter in the community," said Dr. Thompson.

She also indicated that the disparities in zip codes in our surrounding communities are alarming.

"I think a lot of the disparities also exist because of access to health care. Even with the Affordable Care Act, we see in our own area 25 percent of African Americans still do not have health insurance. By not having health insurance, that precludes them from going and getting primary care, getting checked," said Dr. Thompson.

Those disparities also expand to other minority groups in the area, including Hispanics, who in the study are noted as living longer than African Americans.

"We see that there's cultural competency issues in our health care system. Many ethnic groups feel that they're discriminated against, they feel like their providers don't understand them, they feel like maybe because they have lower health insurance that they're not a 'first class patient'. I think we need to work hard at dispelling some of those issues and making people feel more comfortable and confident seeking out healthcare. I think a lot of it goes into passing policies and providing resources; some of the tobacco policies, those are easy ways that we can cut down adolescent and adult smoking rates," said Dr. Thompson.

Dr. Thompson, who founded the Center for Health and Successful Living, is well versed in providing health resources to individuals who need it most. She hopes that other agencies in the area will continue to follow suit.

"The fact that our life expectancy here in Lucas County is 77.8 years, and it's about 1.5 years less than the national average, says that we have some public health issues that must be addressed. We have to focus on obesity, we have to focus on smoking issues, we have to focus on our degree of physical activity and alcohol consumption. Those four things are responsible for the majority of deaths in the U.S. But they most affect people that are poor and that are underserved," said Dr. Thompson.

To complete the JAMA findings, researchers looked at anonymous IRS tax documents and social security death records. To read the entire study, click here.

For more information on the Center for Health and Successful Living, click here.

