Local wine bar Veritas to offer unisex bathrooms in wake of NC bathroom law

In North Carolina, bathrooms and changing facilities at government buildings must now be used according to the sex on an individual's birth certificate. The legislation has been a hot topic as some say it's aimed at targeting transgender individuals, others that it promotes safety.

After seeing WTOL 11's story earlier this week, a local wine and restaurant in downtown Toledo, Veritas, will take a stand with Equality Toledo. Owner Franz Gilis contacted the group about purchasing unisex bathroom signs to put inside of his location. Gilis says he doesn't want his customers to feel uncomfortable using the restroom, and he looks forward to supporting not just the LGBT community, but all communities in the Toledo-area.

"Veritas was always meant to be different and welcoming for everybody. No matter whether you're in jeans and a t-shirt coming in before a Walleye game or whatever the occasion is. That's kind of the theory behind it; we welcome everybody, no matter, shape, size or anything," he said. "I'm all for individuality. Whatever somebody wants to do, I don't see why the government should have to step in and really make a choice on what bathroom you should use or not. Ohio's been pretty good about embracing some things, so we'll see how it goes."

Equality Toledo Executive Director Nick Komives says he was ecstatic to hear of Gilis' plans for Veritas.

"I'm hoping it's not just downtown that recognizes the importance of being inclusive of all people; I hope that the entire greater Toledo area recognizes that unisex bathrooms are important and individuals who need to go to the restroom are able to use the restroom to which they identify," said Komives. "I think this is somewhat of a new trend, as more and more people learn about what it means to identify as transgender. I do think it's important for businesses to take the lead on this, which is why we see so many businesses taking the lead on LGBT issues across the board. They recognize that if they want to serve a clientele and attract more business, they need to be inclusive of all people."

Veritas is currently in the process of getting the unisex signs, which will go up in the restaurant in the near future.

