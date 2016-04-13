Police catch up to suspects fleeing after chase

A police chase ended in south Toledo Wednesday, after going through several neighborhoods.

Officers say they were following a group of suspects accused of stealing from Home Depot, when they took off.

It all ended at Byrne near Secor. The group ditched their truck and ran off.

Police finally caught up to them at JoJo's Pizza on Byrne.

