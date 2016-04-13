Man sentenced to over 41 years after shooting at state trooper - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man sentenced to over 41 years after shooting at state trooper

Terrance Lavander Phillips (Source: Wood County) Terrance Lavander Phillips (Source: Wood County)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Detroit man who shot at a state trooper was sentenced to 41 and a half years in prison on Wednesday, April 13.

Terrance Lavander Phillips, 31, reportedly shot at a trooper on I-75 in the summer of 2015.

The trooper was uninjured in the attack. However, his patrol car did lose it's braking system when one of the bullets pierced a brake line.

In addition to the shooting, Phillips was found guilty of multiple crimes in March by a Wood County jury.

All charges were tied to firearms violations and added to his sentence.

