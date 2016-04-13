Lucas Co. Jail receives grant to overhaul local criminal justice system

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

"If we send fewer people to jail, we will have a safer community." It is a statement that is hard to believe, but this new way of thinking is what landed Lucas County a $1.7 million gr ant.

That money, awarded through the MacArthur Foundation's Safety and Justice Challenge will not fund the building of the county's new jail, but will overhaul our criminal justice system in Lucas County. That overhaul will ensure the county builds the right jail.

Lucas County Commissioner Carol Contrada says the timing of the gr ant couldn't be better. She says the need for a new jail forced county leaders to take a hard look at how the justice system was operating now and what changes had to happen. That was the driving force behind Lucas County beating out other communities for this gr ant.

Vincent Nathan, an attorney specializing in corrections facilities, says overcrowding is a problem all over the country.

"If you can't un-crowd your jail, there's not much you can do with it except hold people and hold your breath," said Nathan.

The goal is to cut inmate population in the Lucas County Jail by 16 percent in two years through a 'Population Review Team.'

"Yes, I think it's a good idea, to look at your population and you might be able to identify some, I think you would be able to identify some, I can't begin to put an estimate on it, who would be OK with local control in the free world," said Nathan.

However, Nathan says he is concerned about the repercussions if an inmate is released and then turns around and commits a serious crime.

"The public has to be educated and told what's to be done. They're not trying to make the city more dangerous, they're trying to handle the worst of the worst, who have to be incarcerated, spending a lot of money, and do your best," said Nathan.

The Safety and Justice Challenge also aims to address racial and ethnic disparities, citing a large percentage of African Americans being arrested and incarcerated.

"The new building has changed the way of how it will serve the people. And the best way it can serve the people is to keep the people who are the true safety threat behind bars waiting for trial and not to incarcerate the others. So, we have gone from bigger to smaller," said Commissioner Contrada.

Lucas County is one of eleven areas who have received the gr ant and is the smallest community. Places like New York City and the entire state of Connecticut were also chosen.

The plans Lucas County has put together and will continue to implement, will one day act as a model for communities across the U.S.

