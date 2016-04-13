Lucas Co. Jail receives grant to overhaul local criminal justice - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas Co. Jail receives grant to overhaul local criminal justice system

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

"If we send fewer people to jail, we will have a safer community." It is a statement that is hard to believe, but this new way of thinking is what landed Lucas County a $1.7 million grant. 

That money, awarded through the MacArthur Foundation's Safety and Justice Challenge will not fund the building of the county's new jail, but will overhaul our criminal justice system in Lucas County. That overhaul will ensure the county builds the right jail. 

Lucas County Commissioner Carol Contrada says the timing of the grant couldn't be better. She says the need for a new jail forced county leaders to take a hard look at how the justice system was operating now and what changes had to happen. That was the driving force behind Lucas County beating out other communities for this grant. 

Vincent Nathan, an attorney specializing in corrections facilities, says overcrowding is a problem all over the country. 

"If you can't un-crowd your jail, there's not much you can do with it except hold people and hold your breath," said Nathan. 

The goal is to cut inmate population in the Lucas County Jail by 16 percent in two years through a 'Population Review Team.' 

"Yes, I think it's a good idea, to look at your population and you might be able to identify some, I think you would be able to identify some, I can't begin to put an estimate on it, who would be OK with local control in the free world," said Nathan. 

However, Nathan says he is concerned about the repercussions if an inmate is released and then turns around and commits a serious crime. 

"The public has to be educated and told what's to be done. They're not trying to make the city more dangerous, they're trying to handle the worst of the worst, who have to be incarcerated, spending a lot of money, and do your best," said Nathan. 

The Safety and Justice Challenge also aims to address racial and ethnic disparities, citing a large percentage of African Americans being arrested and incarcerated. 

"The new building has changed the way of how it will serve the people. And the best way it can serve the people is to keep the people who are the true safety threat behind bars waiting for trial and not to incarcerate the others. So, we have gone from bigger to smaller," said Commissioner Contrada. 

Lucas County is one of eleven areas who have received the grant and is the smallest community. Places like New York City and the entire state of Connecticut were also chosen.

The plans Lucas County has put together and will continue to implement, will one day act as a model for communities across the U.S.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly