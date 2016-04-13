Founder of Hickory Farms passes away at 96

A Toledoan, successful in business, but best known for his philanthropy, has died.

Dick Ransom, 96, was a Devilbiss High graduate, World War Two veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star.

After the war he grew the Hickory Farms sausage and cheese business into a national corporation.

Ransom was a founder of Tomahawk Development, which built Maumee’s Arrowhead Business Park. But his passion in later years was a series of charities that flourished with his help.

Among them, Assistance Dogs of America and was a founder of the Adopt America Network.

Visitation for Dick Ransom is Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home in Sylvania.

