Man charged after crashing car into OSHP Sandusky Post

An Ohio man is now facing charges after losing control of his car and crashing into the Ohio State Highway Patrol Sandusky Post back in April.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says it happened Tuesday, April 12. Dakota Clouse, 24, was driving on US 6 when he lost control and hit the building. He is now charged with an OVI, Failure to Control, Driving Under Suspension and a seatbelt violation. Police say his blood alcohol level was .273, more that three times the legal limit.

Clouse was thrown from the car, but was not seriously injured.

No injuries of personnel inside the building were reported.

