Owens Community College to cut more athletic programs - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Owens Community College to cut more athletic programs

By Jordan Strack, Sports
Owens Community College (Source: WTOL) Owens Community College (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

Owens Community College is cutting more athletic programs.

On Wednesday, Dr. Mike Bower informed the coaching staffs of the baseball and softball programs that their teams are going to be eliminated in a cost-cutting measure.

Last month Owens eliminated men’s and women’s soccer and the men’s golf teams.

This is all part of their continuing effort to get out of fiscal watch.

Owens Community College is expecting to save approximately $236,000 with the cuts.
 
Dr. Mike Bower had this to say in a statement regarding the recent decisions:
 
"As we continue to make strategic and difficult choices on the road to fiscal health, the decision has been made to suspend the Baseball and Softball programs, effective for the 2016-2017 academic year. The top priority at Owens is, and will continue to be, maintaining a legacy of high-quality education that prepares students and the local workforce for success.”
 
Any student who has signed a national letter of intent in the sports that were cut will still have their scholarship honored.
 

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

