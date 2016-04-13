Toledo police search for infant after mother fails to turn over custody

The Toledo Police Department is asking for help finding an infant after the child's mother failed to turn him over to Lucas County Children Services.

Leza Dukes lost custody of her son, Bless, Tuesday afternoon but never turned him over.

Dukes now has two warrants for her arrest:

Dependency Neglect

Interference with Custody

The woman was last seen driving a maroon 2009 Mazda 6.

Anyone who has seen the pair should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

