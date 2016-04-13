Police respond to rollover crash in west Toledo

Toledo Fire and Rescue assist at the scene of a rollover crash on Dorr and Lawnview Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WTOL)

An image from the scene of a rollover crash in west Toledo (Source: WTOL)

Toledo Fire and Rescue and Toledo police responded to a rollover crash in west Toledo Wednesday.

Police were called to the intersection of Dorr and Lawnview around noon.

One lane of traffic was blocked while crews cleared the scene.

It's unclear if anyone involved was injured.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.