Toledo Area Humane Society holds 'kitten shower' donation drive

You've probably heard of a baby shower, but what about a kitten shower?

The Toledo Area Humane Society is inviting you to a kitten shower this week. The non-profit is asking for donations as it heads into "kitten season."

There are about 30 kittens at the shelter now and the Humane Society is expecting about 100 in the coming weeks and it needs items to care for the new litters.



Through Sunday, April 17, you can d rop off the following items at TAHS at 827 Illinois Avenue in Maumee:

Canned cat food

Non-clumping litter

Dry cat food

Plastic litter boxes

Kitten toys

Gently-used blankets & towels

Toothbrushes

You can also foster kittens.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be foster families at the shelter to answer any questions you may have.

