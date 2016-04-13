Toledo Area Humane Society holds 'kitten shower' donation drive - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Area Humane Society holds 'kitten shower' donation drive

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
Connect
(Source: Toledo Area Humane Society) (Source: Toledo Area Humane Society)
TOLEDO, OH (AP) -

You've probably heard of a baby shower, but what about a kitten shower?

The Toledo Area Humane Society is inviting you to a kitten shower this week. The non-profit is asking for donations as it heads into "kitten season."

There are about 30 kittens at the shelter now and the Humane Society is expecting about 100 in the coming weeks and it needs items to care for the new litters.

Through Sunday, April 17, you can drop off the following items at TAHS at 827 Illinois Avenue in Maumee:

  • Canned cat food
  • Non-clumping litter
  • Dry cat food
  • Plastic litter boxes
  • Kitten toys
  • Gently-used blankets & towels
  • Toothbrushes

You can also foster kittens.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be foster families at the shelter to answer any questions you may have. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly