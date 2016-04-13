Findlay K9 receives new life-saving gear from non-profit

The City of Findlay has awarded K9 officer Shadow with a bullet and stab protective vest courtesy of non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Shadow was originally from the country of Holland and has worked for two years with Officer Matt Paugh at the Findlay Police Department in Ohio.

His sister Gotti is also in the U.S.

Shadow's vest is sponsored by American Legion Ralph R. Cole Post 3 of Findlay, OH. This will also be embroidered on his customized apparel expected to arrive in 8 - 10 weeks.

Donations to provide protective vests amount to $1,050.00 and each vest has a value between $1,795 - $2,234.

The non-profit organization has provided potentially life-saving body armor to K9 officers in 49 states since its inception with over 1,800 protective vests costing $1.6 million.

Each vest is made in Central Lake, MI.

