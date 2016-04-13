Celebrating the Kentucky Derby with Dei Fratelli Products

KENTUCKY HOT BROWN SANDWICH

The Kentucky Hot Brown is an open-faced turkey sandwich topped with bacon and Mornay sauce and then baked until the bread is crispy and the cheesy sauce browns - is not actually named after the finished product's coloring. It was created at the Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky in the 1920's.You don't need to make a special roasted turkey breast for these sandwiches; slices of leftover roasted turkey are equally as scrumptious.



Prep Time: 18 min Cook Time: 5 min Servings: 4

Tomato Gravy

1/3 Cup Butter (cubed)

¼ Cup All-purpose flour

1 ½ Cup Whole milk

1 Cup Shredded Swiss cheese

1 Can Dei Fratelli Petite Diced (strained)

1. In a small sauce pan, add cubed butter, flour and milk and set to medium high. Stir to combine ingredients until it forms a thick sauce. About 4 minutes.

2. Lower heat to low and stir in cheese in batches until completely melted.

3. Add salt and pepper to desired taste.

4. Take the sauce off of the heat and gently fold in strained Dei Fratelli Petite Diced tomatoes. Set the sauce to the side.

Hot Brown

4 Pieces thick sliced bread. Sourdough recommended

8 Pieces thick slice bacon

8 Slices yellow sharp cheddar cheese

4 Thick sliced turkey. About ½ pound each (from your deli recommended)

4 Cup Tomato Gravy (recipe above)

4 Tops of green onion chopped

1. Preheat oven to 350?F.

2. Cook bacon as per instructions and place on paper towel to cool down.

3. Line bread onto a large sheet tray. Add turkey, bacon and cheese in that order to the bread.

4. Ladle gravy onto sandwiches and place sheet tray into oven.

5. Cook sandwiches in oven until cheese is melted, and sauce just begins to brown, about 5-6 min.

6. Carefully remove sheet tray from oven and remove sandwiches using spatula.

7. Garnish with chopped green onion and serve immediately.



Broccoli and Cauliflower w/ Tomato Gravy

Prep time: 4 min Cook Time: 25min Servings: 6

1 Head broccoli

1 Head cauliflower

3 oz. olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

2 Cup Tomato gravy

1. Preheat oven to 425?F.

2. Cut cauliflower and broccoli into florets and mix in a large bowl with olive oil and salt and pepper.

3. Place broccoli and cauliflower onto two sheet trays taking care not to overcrowd. Place sheets in oven and cook until cooked and lightly brown, about 20-25 minutes.

4. Carefully remove broccoli and cauliflower from oven and place in serving dish.

5. Ladle tomato gravy over broccoli and cauliflower and serve immediately.